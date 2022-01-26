Body found in High Point at Lakewood Drive, Futrelle Drive; police begin homicide investigation

High Point police car (WGHP file photo)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police began a homicide investigation after a body was found on Wednesday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

At 10:28 a.m., officers responded to the dead-end intersection of Lakewood Drive and Futrelle Drive when they were told about a body that had been found.

Arriving officers found a deceased male in the road.

High Point police are investigating this incident as a homicide.

No further information will be released pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of
High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

