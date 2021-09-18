Blind man, guide dog forced from Winston-Salem mall, lawsuit alleges

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An advocacy group for disabled people has filed a lawsuit against a North Carolina police department saying a blind man and his guide dog were ordered by police to leave a store at a local mall.

Disability Rights North Carolina filed the lawsuit on behalf of Wilmer Oliva in connection with an incident at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem in November 2020.

According to the lawsuit, a store manager wanted Oliva removed because he had the dog with him.

Winston-Salem police officers told Oliva to leave the store or face a trespassing charge.

A police spokesperson said the city would release a statement.

