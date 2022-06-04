KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — There has been a number of reported black bear sightings in the Kernersville area, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The sightings have been ironically all reported on Saturday, which is National Black Bear Day.

The sheriff’s office wants the community to know that it is not necessary to notify law enforcement or animal services that a bear or other wildlife has been spotted. They instead recommend simply notifying neighbors through services such as Nextdoor or other neighborhood groups.

Deputies released the following tips on what to do to stay safe from bears:

Bears are unpredictable wild animals and should be left alone and not interfered with in any way

Remove all food sources such as trash cans, bird feeders and grills so that you do not attract a bear looking for food

Bears roaming through neighborhoods are most likely simply seeking food

Click here for more information on co-existing with bears.

The video of the black bear comes courtesy of Greg Cummings.