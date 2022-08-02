BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Biscuitville is set to open a new distribution center in Burlington next week.

The 78,000-square-foot distribution center at 2050 Willow Springs Lane will open on Aug. 10, according to a Biscuitville news release.

The Burlington distribution center will employ a team of 30 and support all 69 Biscuitvilles in North Carolina and Virginia.

Biscuitville, which is headquartered in Greensboro, also plans to open 14 new or renovated restaurants in 2023.

Local vendors helped upgrade the Burlington warehouse space. Eighty percent of the company’s investment in the warehouse, including construction, shelving and refrigeration, was made with other local companies.

Each year, Biscuitville’s distribution center team receives, stores and ships out:

2.375 million pounds of local flour from NC wheat farmers

2.275 million pounds of fries

1.101 million pounds of chicken filets from local family-owned farms in SC and GA

950,000 pounds of bacon from a family-owned business

10.3 million local whole eggs