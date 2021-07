BISCOE, N.C. (WGHP) — Biscoe’s Mayor Pro-tem, Gene Anderson, died in a house fire over the weekend according to the Town of Biscoe.

The town posted this on their official Facebook page:

There was a fire at Gene Anderson’s home in Biscoe. His wife was also in the house at the time, she was able to get out unharmed.

The fire is under investigation.