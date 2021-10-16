Billy Queen is running for sheriff of Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A new candidate is joining the race for sheriff in Guilford County.

Billy Queen announced he’s running.

Queen was a High Point police officer then a border patrol agent before becoming an officer with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

It was during his time with the ATF that he became a gang expert as he infiltrated the notorious Mongols gang in California and wrote a best-selling book about it called “Under and Alone.”

He says his thirty years in law enforcement gives him the knowledge he needs to be sheriff.

“My experience didn’t end at the borders of Guilford County,” he said. “I worked from coast-to-coast and from the Canadian border to the Mexican border, and I worked with agencies big and small…when I say I worked with them, I actually I worked with them — part of their group, and they were part of my groups all over the United States and I saw what worked and what didn’t work.”

Queen graduated from Grimsley High School and later attended both Guilford College and North Carolina A&T State University.

The primary is in March of 2022.