GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – When the Guilford County Board of Education gathers tonight, Republican Bill Goebel still will be in his seat representing District 3, as he has been since April.

The most recent attempt to change the way that position is filled on the board – and in fact remove Goebel from his appointment – has stalled at least temporarily in the North Carolina General Assembly and the courts.

On June 28, the North Carolina House had passed an amendment to an unrelated local bill from the Senate, SB 9, that was designed by Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford) to intervene in a dispute about the process for filling the seat and require Goebel to be replaced by someone designated by the Guilford County Republican Party, which since December had wanted former teacher Michael Logan to have the job.

But SB 9, titled “Local Omnibus Changes” and described in part as an act “to further clarify the process for filling vacancies on the Guilford County Board of Education,” is required to be approved in concurrence by the Senate, and that vote hasn’t occurred.

The Senate didn’t consider the bill on June 29, its most recent voting session, nor is it scheduled – as of now – to be on the agenda when the Senate reconvenes on Thursday morning. If the Senate were to OK the bill, it would become law immediately because local bills don’t require the review of Gov. Roy Cooper.

Goebel said Tuesday that he had not heard anything new about the legislation or the effort to replace him on the board. The board’s next meeting would be at 5 p.m. on Aug. 15, about two weeks before the new school year begins.

Goebel – who had volunteered to be considered – was elected on April 4 by the Democrat-controlled board, 6-2, during a stunning and controversial turn of events, to fill the void created when Patrick Tillman was elected to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners last November.

“Senate Bill 9 is very disappointing to me and the Guilford County School System in that it takes away focus from Keeping The Main Thing The Main Thing,” Goebel said in an email to WGHP last month. “The Main Thing is working for the improvement of our schools for the students and parents of not only My District 3 but the entire Guilford County School System.”

In late May, the two Republicans on the board, Linda Welborn, who represents District 4, and Crissy Pratt of District 2, and Logan filed a suit in Guilford County Superior Court that asserts the other members of the board violated the state’s open-meetings law in a complicated complaint about “serial” phone calls among those members that ended in the seating of Goebel.

Welborn said Tuesday in an email that the school board had filed a motion to dismiss the suit for a second time. A similar hearing was canceled on June 24 because she amended the suit and hired an attorney, but she said a new hearing date has not been scheduled.

The suit names as individuals Goebel and the six Democrats on the board – Chair Deena Hayes and members Khem Irby, Bettye Jenkins, Deborah Napper, Allen Sherouse and T. Dianne Bellamy Small – and the Guilford County school board at large.

School board attorney Jill Wilson on April 4 had found a loophole in the language of House Bill 88, a local bill designed to specify the process through which the position would be filled that was passed on March 15 by the General Assembly and immediately became law. The amendment to SB 9 was to correct that loophole.

Hardister had said that “the loophole was essentially predicated on a previous law that stated that the political party executive committee members within a geographic district (in this case, District 3) vote to confirm the nominee, whereas a newer version of the law required the full executive committee to vote to confirm the nominee (the GCRP submitted the nomination to the BOE with only the District 3 executive committee members voting).

“In my view, this is a gratuitous interpretation that flouts the obvious intention of the law. It was an act of bad faith because it was clear what the intention of the law was and who the GCRP had selected to fill the vacancy.”

Logan, who retired after a 26-year career as an automotive teacher at Southern Guilford High School, first was rejected by the board in early December because he was a vocal critic of the board, and some of its members accused him of insensitivity and “divisive opinions” in social media posts. The board subsequently voted four times to reject his nomination, each vote along party lines.

Goebel, a self-characterized fiscal conservative Republican who lives in District 3 with a long record of working with young people, was chosen despite both Republicans on the board voting against him.

Logan said in an email earlier last month that “the board chair and attorney with the chief of staff has willingly opened there selves [sic] and Guilford County Tax payers up to this litigation because of their actions,” he wrote in an email. “Bill Goebel has been illegally appointed by the six Democrat members of the board.”