RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A bicyclist was hit by a car in Randleman and airlifted to the hospital on Thursday night, police say.

The person was hit on South Main Street.

The call reporting the incident came in at 6:42 p.m., and officers responded around 6:45 p.m.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident, and we are still working to learn who the victim is.

It is also unknown at this time who the driver of the vehicle is and if they will face any charges.

This is a developing story.