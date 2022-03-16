GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you are buying tickets to the 3-week run of the musical “Hamilton” at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, beware of bad actors casting about counterfeits.

That potential scam prompted Tanger Center officials this week to employ a somewhat rare but not unknown tactic: to issue a public warning that the highly coveted tickets could be worthless if you aren’t careful.

‘Hamilton’ is coming to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro

The show runs April 6-24, and tickets have been on sale at the Tanger Center box office and at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com. But the alert noted that there are numerous outlets that will market tickets at inflated prices, tickets they don’t even have.

“The press release was part of our ongoing efforts to help raise awareness of best ticket-buying practices,” Andrew Brown, public relations manager for the Greensboro Coliseum Complex (which oversees Tanger), wrote in an email response to questions. “We try and communicate this information several ways – social media, website, ads, etc. and have posted before for ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Lion King,’ etc. (we also do the same on the Coliseum side).

“But especially with a big show like ‘Hamilton,’ we wanted to emphasize the importance of purchasing official Tanger Center tickets and avoiding third-party ticket sellers, which may sell fraudulent tickets.”

Coveted tickets

“Hamilton” is one of the most-acclaimed and most-popular musicals to appear on Broadway in many years. It depicts the early years of the United States and the feud between Hamilton, a Founding Father and the first Secretary of the Treasury, and Aaron Burr, who was vice president to Thomas Jefferson. Burr killed Hamilton in a duel.

$10 bill, picturing Alexander Hamilton (Getty Images)

The show has set records for box office sales, and with its tours for the past three-plus years and other accoutrements, the production has been valued at about $1 billion.

The Tanger Center’s release said most tickets in Greensboro will cost no more than $249 (plus fees) and that only a select number of premium seats are available for each performance. Reselling tickets is legal in North Carolina, but officials said they encourage buyers to be cautious about their sources.

“If you see tickets for hundreds or thousands of dollars, you are probably buying from a third-party ticket broker, and there is no guarantee these tickets are genuine,” the release said. “Beware of buying from secondary sites and third-party sellers, which includes bogus Facebook event pages, or ticket locations saying ‘general admission’ or ‘zones.’ Hamilton tickets at Tanger Center are in reserved-seat locations, so a ‘general admission’ ticket would not grant you show entry.”

It happened elsewhere

An increased volume of ticket scammers emerged last May during the “Hamilton” tour stop in Louisville, Kentucky. In July there were warnings in Austin, Texas, too.

When “Hamilton” was staged in Detroit in 2018, a fake Facebook page drew tens of thousands of visitors and prompted the tour promoters to issue a similar warning about fraud. Warnings about scams also were circulated in Kansas City, Rochester, New York, Cincinnati and Appleton, Wisconsin.

A man in New York pleaded guilty in 2018 to creating a Ponzi scheme by raising more than $81 million from some 125 investors to buy and sell tickets to “Hamilton.” Then he turned around and did it again just five months after his initial plea. He faces more than 6 years in prison.

Tips for ticket buyers

Tanger Center provided this advice for buying tickets for any show:

Use Ticketmaster.com or visit the Tanger Center Ticket Office in person.

Avoid unofficial venue/ticket/show sites with ticket links. Don’t be fooled by secondary sites that imply affiliation with Tanger Center by using photos of the venue and images or information about upcoming shows.

Note that TangerCenter.com is where you can find current and accurate information.

Check that the show/date/venue you are being offered is scheduled.

Check the official seating map of the venue to be sure seating locations actually exist.

If you hear a show is “sold-out,” first check with the venue to confirm that is the case.

You shouldn’t pay more than face-value, but re-sale is legal. Research to see if you’re paying too much.

If you are scammed, report it. Tanger Center can’t always fix the problem, but officials want to try to help prevent it. Contact CustomerCare@TangerCenter.com or visit the ticket office at 300 N. Elm St.

If you purchase tickets, don’t post photos of them online, as it is possible to copy a photo to use for resale.