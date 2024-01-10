FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County community is petitioning to stop a massive residential development from being built in their neighborhood.

Documents show the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Planning Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday where people can weigh in on the area off Bethania Road near Bethania being re-zoned to make way for hundreds of acres of houses.

Water flowing down Queens Grant Road in Bethania on the outskirts of Northwest Winston-Salem is an all too familiar sight for folks who live along the road.

But a rezoning development called Bethania Forest could bring hundreds of family and townhomes to the area, and people already there worry their flooding issues will get worse.

Niki Calhoun who lives along Queens Grant Road says that’s not all.

“We’re concerned about crime. We’re concerned about safety. Noise. Pollution,” Calhoun said. “Adding 500 to 1,000 cars travelling daily would be detrimental to everyone’s safety in this area.”

Bethania Mayor Pro Tem Michelle Leonard says the town’s infrastructure simply can’t withstand a major development like this.

“We’ll be parting the brunt of a subdivision in Winston-Salem in our neighborhood. So we would like to explore other options there,” Leonard said.

One of those options is trying to stop the development by getting neighbors to sign a petition.

And neighbors like Joy Berrong who could be impacted by the project hope the landowners and county leaders listen.

“This is such a beautiful area, and these are such beautiful people, and we haven’t heard why an environmental study has yet to be issued and why they think it’s safe for 1,000 cars to drive up and down this road that can barely fit two cars,” Berrong said.

That public hearing is set for Thursday afternoon at 4:30 pm.

K&W is listed as the owner of much of the land this proposal is centered around.

The owner of K&W, Falcon Holdings, says it had no idea about any of this until FOX8 went to them for comment.

The reason why is partially explained in a different time when Allred Legacy, LLC is also listed.

The Allreds created K&W in 1937.

A Falcon Holdings spokesperson says that in Aug. 2022, Falcon Holdings purchased K&W cafeteria restaurants from the Allred family who owned the chain and operated the chain.

However, no physical property in Winston-Salem was included in the purchase.