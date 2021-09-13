Bethabara Road partially collapses after water main break in Winston-Salem; car crashes at scene

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A water main break caused part of Bethabara Road to collapse and led to a crash in Winston-Salem, according to police and fire crews.

“There may be an impact for nearby apartment homes in the area without water,” said Utilities Public Information Officer Gale Ketteler. “Please understand we are working hard to get this addressed. Our crews have been on scene and are going around the area right now.”

Police, EMS and fire crews responded to the scene before 2 a.m. after receiving a report of a crash on the 2000 block of Bethabara Road between Silas Creek Parkway and Old Town Road. No word on the victim’s condition.

At 2:11 a.m., the City of Winston-Salem posted a video to Twitter showing the scene.

Fire officials say the road had collapsed in connection with the busted water main.

The road was closed to traffic, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Damage to a water transmission line could cause an interruption in water service to nearby homes. Water customers may see discolored water or a change in water pressure.

If you lose water, the city recommends that you turn off your water heater circuit breaker and avoid opening faucets or flushing toilets to minimize air in your system.

Once water service is restored, water may still be discolored. The city says you should flush your lines through a bathtub faucet first for a short period. If the water does not clear within a reasonable time, contact City Link at 311 or (336) 727-8000.