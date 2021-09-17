Bethabara Road in Winston-Salem set to reopen on Oct. 1 after partial collapse, water main break

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Barring delays due to weather or supply chain issues, Bethabara Road is set to reopen between Old Town Road and Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1., according to a City of Winston-Salem news release.

Permanent repairs to the 24-inch water transmission line are estimated to be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.

All customers should currently have water service, though fluctuations in water pressure may happen until all repairs are complete.

Customers may continue to voluntarily conserve water and delay unnecessary usage to reduce demands on the system.

A water main and water transmission line both broke on Sept. 13, causing the road over Monarcas Creek to partially collapse.

Detours are posted and drivers are encouraged to plan for alternate routes. All drivers, motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.

Everyone must remain behind the barricades for their own safety and that of workers.

If you do not currently have water service or sufficient water pressure, please contact City Link at citylink@cityofws.org, call (336) 727-8000 or use any of the methods on cityofws.org/citylink.

