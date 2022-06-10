Bear sighting: Wallburg – 12:50 p.m. June 9 – Stoney Ridge near Shady Grove (Courtesy of Daniel Rich)

(WGHP) — The bear sightings keep adding up in the Piedmont Triad.

Since our last article on Monday, we’ve gotten two more sightings confirmed, one just outside of High Point and another in Wallburg.

Scott Carrithers shared video of the bear in High Point. He said he shot the video at about 12:30 p.m. between Tucker’s Grill on North Main Street and the U.S. 311 bridge over N.C. 66.

April Rich said she and her husband spotted a bear on Stoney Ridge in Wallburg.

We have already reported on three other sightings.

At 8:57 a.m. on June 2, a bear was spotted on N.C. 220 in Stokesdale, across from Yates Construction.

At 9 a.m. June 4—which was, ironically, National Black Bear Day—a bear was spotted on Oakhurst Street in Kernersville.

Then, at 7:45 p.m. on June 5, a bear was spotted on N.C. 150 and Interstate 73 in Summerfield as it headed in the direction of Henson Farms.

A bear of a problem

According to North Carolina Biologist Falyn Owens, young bears often break away from their families and go out on their own during this time of year.

These animals are drawn to food and may seek it out in garbage, bird feeders and pet food dishes.

If you see a bear, Owens say you should keep your distance and enjoy the special experience.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says it is not necessary to notify law enforcement or animal services that a bear or other wildlife has been spotted. They instead recommend simply notifying neighbors through services such as Nextdoor or other neighborhood groups.

Deputies released the following tips on what to do to stay safe from bears:

Bears are unpredictable wild animals and should be left alone and not interfered with in any way

Remove all food sources such as trash cans, bird feeders and grills so that you do not attract a bear looking for food

Bears roaming through neighborhoods are most likely simply seeking food

If you would like to share a photo or a video that you took of a bear in the Piedmont Triad, you can send it to news@wghp.com. Please include the time and location of the sighting and confirm that you took the photo or video. Be sure to keep your distance, and keep in mind that bears are unpredictable and should not be interfered with.