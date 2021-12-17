BBQ Joe’s employees comforted young passengers after minivan crashed, knocked out power in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are still trying to gather information after a minivan veered off the road and crashed into a trailer parked outside a restaurant.

The crash happened on Fairfield Road near BBQ Joe’s Country Cooking.

Police said the driver of a van turned right out of the parking lot onto Fairfield Road and for some reason kept turning right, hitting a power pole guy wire and bringing powerlines down.

The van continued into the BBQ Joe’s parking lot and hit a trailer that is used for overflow orders this time of year.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple juveniles in the vehicle, ranging in age from 18 months old to 14 years old, were taken to the hospital with superficial wounds. They were all properly restrained in the van.

Witnesses say the crash happened so fast — they heard a big boom and then the power went out.

“We personally held the kids, and we comforted them, you know, because they were shook up they were crying and super scared,” one BBQ Joe’s employee said.

Employees did what they could to help at the scene of the crash. “I would want somebody to do that for me, so, I don’t know it was scary. I didn’t really think I just did it,” an employee told us.

Emergency crews had to cut the roof off of the van in order to get people out. “The initial reports indicated that there was a minivan that had struck and that the van was underneath the tractor-trailer,” Jeffrey Crouse, of High Point police, said.

They do not believe impairment was a factor.