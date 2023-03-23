REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The award-winning Water Lantern Festival is coming to the Triad in April.

The event will take place on April 22 at Lake Reidsville Park on 630 Water Works Road in Reidsville.

The event is intended for people of all ages and backgrounds and will include an evening of music and food as well as the spectacle of thousands of floating lanterns.

The personalized lanterns will be launched onto the water and drift out all carrying unique messages.

Food trucks, games, local vendors and great music will also be available.

“The Water Lantern Festival offers a beautiful way to express your hopes, dreams, and

aspirations,” said Nate Sorensen, Event Director. “It’s an evening that will stay with you long

after it’s over.”

The festival has been named as the Best Cultural Festival by the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Visit the Water Lantern Festival’s website for more information.