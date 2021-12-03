Aviation program up and running at Forsyth Technical Community College

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The aviation program at Forsyth Technical Community College is up and running just in time for an aviation boom in the Triad.

“It benefits everyone in the Triad area and that’s what we’re so excited about because it means growth,” said Greg Purvis, aviation program coordinator.

Purvis is talking about the potential for thousands of new aviation jobs in the Triad. Jobs that could be filled by his students.

Forsyth Tech is now the fifth community college to add an aviation program.

The aviation lab near Smith-Reynolds Airport is now open and ready to welcome 25 students in January through the first cohort. The program takes about two years and walks students through 43 different areas of aviation mechanics.

Students start with the basics and work their way up to troubleshooting engine problems.

“Even if you have no mechanical ability right now, but you love this, we will give you that mechanical learning to work in the workforce,” Purvis said.

The program already has a partnership with North State. A student can walk right out of Forsyth Tech and into a job with the aviation company.

The possibility of more aviation jobs coming to the Triad through Project Thunderbird is something Purvis is looking forward to.

Guilford Technical Community College President Dr. Anthony Clarke tells FOX8 the school is always proud to help companies in the Triad grow.

Their six aviation programs saw 500 students last year, adding more workers to one of the fastest-growing fields in the state.

Forsyth Tech will host an open house on Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. for anyone interested in the program.