Avett Brothers postpone New Year’s Eve show at Greensboro Coliseum over COVID-19 concerns

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Avett Brothers have postponed their New Year’s Eve show at the Greensboro Coliseum over COVID-19 concerns, according to a statement the band released on Wednesday.

The band is currently working to reschedule the show and say more information will be released in the coming weeks.

The full statement is provided below:

“Out of concern for the safety and well-being of our fans, the employees at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, our crew, and the band, we have decided to postpone this year’s #AvettNYE show. It is also important that we not add to the burden that the already-overwhelmed hospitals and healthcare workers are facing in North Carolina. We are working on details for a rescheduled show and hope to have more info for you in the coming weeks. We thank you for your patience and understanding and sincerely look forward to seeing you in 2022.”