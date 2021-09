ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Burlington.

Aaron Lynn Blalock was last seen on Sept. 5 in Burlington.

Authorities say Blalock is believed to be suffering from some kind of cognitive impairment. He may be driving a gold-colored 2002 Honda Accord with a mismatched fender.

Anyone with information about Aaron Blalock should call Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336)-570-6777.