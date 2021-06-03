Authorities release names of pilot killed, instructor injured in Stokes County plane crash

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — State Highway Patrol on Thursday confirmed the names of the two people on board a plane that crashed in Stokes County.

The crash was reported Tuesday at 5:21 p.m. in the area around Almas Lane near Pinnacle.

The pilot, Michael Thomas Turner, of Kernersville, was killed. The flight instructor, Samantha Welborn, 24, of Boonville, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

According to Aaron McCarter, an air safety investigator with the NTSB, the plane left Winston-Salem at 4:40 p.m. for a 45-minute training flight.

Turner was under instruction in his single-engine 1964 Beechcraft A23.

Sometime during the flight there was an issue and Turner tried to make an emergency landing in the field where the crash happened.

Turner lost control during the landing attempt.

McCarter said the investigation could take up to a year to complete.