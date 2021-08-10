Attorney Ben Crump to file civil lawsuit against Davidson County deputy after death of Fred Cox

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel will announce a civil lawsuit against a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office deputy on behalf of the family of Fred Cox, according to a statement released by Crump.

The lawsuit will be announced during a press conference on Wednesday at 12 p.m.in Greensboro.

A Davidson County deputy shot and killed Cox, 18, outside of a funeral in High Point back in November of last year.

After months of investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation, a grand jury decided not to press charges against that deputy.

