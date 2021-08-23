Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist updates visitor guidelines

Aerial view of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with downtown Winston-Salem in the background, 2014. (Courtesy of Atrium Health)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is updating its visitor guidelines for adult inpatient, maternity and surgical services and procedural areas, effective Tuesday, according to an AHWFP news release.

These changes apply to all patients, except those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are considered persons under investigation, and all inpatient and surgical and procedural areas, including:

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Davie Medical Center

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Lexington Medical Center

Adult Inpatient:

One healthy adult family member or support person may accompany or visit adult patients between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The family member or support person may switch during the same day. However, visitors should switch in locations away from patient care areas.

One healthy adult family member or support person may stay overnight with adult patients. They must remain at the patient’s bedside.

No visitors are permitted for adult patients who are COVID-19 positive and for those suspected of having COVID-19, except at end of life.

Maternity:

One healthy adult family member or support person is permitted for the patient’s entire stay. A labor coach or doula may be present during labor and delivery but must leave within two hours after delivery.

Patients are encouraged to carefully select their family member, support person and labor coach or doula (when applicable) to reduce exposure to their newborn.

If selecting someone outside of their household, it is recommended this person self-quarantine for 14 days prior to the delivery date.

Surgical Services/Procedural Areas:

One healthy adult family member or support person may accompany the patient. This person must be at least 18 years of age in order to be the responsible party for the patient at discharge.

All visitors undergo screenings for respiratory illness symptoms and COVID-19 exposures and must continue to properly wear a mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin while in any Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist facility.

All other visitation guidelines remain in effect and can be found at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Visitor-Restrictions.

Families with special situations should contact their care team.