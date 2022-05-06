HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves have added several additional stops to their World Champions Trophy Tour.

The defending champs will be flaunting The Commissioner’s Trophy throughout all of Braves Country, which of course, includes N.C. and the Piedmont Triad.

The trophy will appear in Winston-Salem on May 24. before making its way to Greensboro on May 25. Official times and locations have yet to be revealed by the Braves.

The trophy will remain in The Tarheel State for several days after this.

The Commissioner’s Trophy will appear in Charlotte on May 26. before appearing at the ACC Baseball Championship at Truist Field on May 27. at 3 p.m.

The trophy will then have a two-day stint at Charlotte Motor Speedway from May 28-29.

In total, there will be 151 stops on the tour throughout the southeast, commemorating the 151 years of Braves baseball.

During the tour stops, fans will have the chance to take pictures with the trophy as well as meet Braves legends.