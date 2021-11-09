Athena Greek Taverna in Winston-Salem closing

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — After 17 years in business, the Athena Greek Taverna in Winston-Salem is closing.

The restaurant’s last day will be Saturday, Nov. 20, according to a statement posted on social media.

The full statement is provided below:

“Dear Athena Greek Taverna Family, We are extremely grateful for the last 17 years in which we have had the pleasure of serving our loyal and wonderful Athena customers. We would like to thank all of our former Athena Greek Taverna employees; all kitchen staff, servers and hosts. We would also especially like thank our chef Christo for his unwavering dedication and for being the backbone of our entire operation since Day 1. We have been so blessed having him in our kitchen and in our lives.

We are formally announcing that our Athena Greek Taverna will permanently close its doors on Saturday, November 20th, 2021. Please drop by to pick up a meal or for a hug, we’ll be happy to see you!

Thank you so very much for supporting us through the years and for being a part of our family! We will miss you!

God bless you all, Yiannis and Sophia.”