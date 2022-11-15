SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An agency is offering an award for information about the burglaries of two gun shops in the Piedmont Triad.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced Tuesday that they’re offering up to $5000 for information on the burglaries of businesses in Surry and Yadkin Counties.

The ATF says that on Oct. 31, Foothills Firearms and Ammo in Yadkinville was robbed. Suspects used a car to crash through the building and stole several guns. Officials also believe that the car used was stolen as well.

A week later on Nov. 7, Red Oak Outfitters in Pilot Mountain was robbed in a similar way, when what officials believe to be a stolen car crashed into the shop and then took several guns.

Anyone with information about these thefts should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.