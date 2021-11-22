At least 14 displaced, 1 injured in Greensboro house fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A boarding house catching fire in the early morning has displaced several people.

Fire at boarding house on Arlington Street in Greensboro (Lauren Crawford/WGHP)

A home on the 600 block of Arlington Street in Greensboro caught fire early Monday morning. Firefighters received the call around 4:30 a.m. Fire officials do not know what the cause of this fire was, but the investigation is ongoing.

Officials on the scene say that 14 people who were staying in the boarding home got out all right. One person did have to be transported to the hospital, but they say their injuries are minor.

Emergency crews and the Red Cross are working today to find the people who have been displaced somewhere to stay while the damage to this home is assessed.