At least 1 dead after tractor truck crashes on NC 62 in Pleasant Garden

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — At least one person is dead after a crash on N.C. 62 east in Pleasant Garden, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 1:38 p.m., crews responded to a tractor truck crash on N.C. 62 east, near Hockett Road. The truck did not have a trailer attached at the time.

The tractor truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to Highway Patrol. No word on whether or not there were any additional passengers in the truck.

The highway was closed in both directions. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the crash led to heavy congestion in the area.

NCDOT does not expect the scene to clear until 3:56 p.m.