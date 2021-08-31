‘At a loss for words’: Guilford County woman celebrates $104,596 lottery win with steak dinner

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — T-Bone steaks topped the dinner menu Thursday night at the home of Reba Siler, of Julian, as she and her husband celebrated their win of a $104,596 Fast Play jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’m kind of at a loss for words,” Siler said. “I’m still processing it. My husband and I decided to go to the store and buy some tickets, and the rest is history!”

She played the $5 Rockin’ Bingo game at the RD Food Mart on Alamance Church Road in Julian on Wednesday. In the Fast Play game, $5 tickets win half of the jackpot at the time of the win.

Siler, a retired postal clerk, said one of her storage houses needed fixing, and now she’s got the money to do it.

“It’s going toward some much-needed home repairs,” she said. “And the rest we’re just going to save for our long-term care because we’re both retired.”

Siler claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings she took home $74,003.

“Oh, it feels great,” she said. “I am so happy, I couldn’t even sleep last night. But I did take out two T-bone steaks, and I’m going to make a great dinner.”

