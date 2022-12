CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An assault suspect is barricaded in a home in Caswell County, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office.

A man assaulted his mother and is now inside a home alone. He fired a weapon at the roof of the home, deputies say.

The incident reportedly started around 8 p.m.

There is a perimeter set up around the home on Boy Scout Camp Road near King Road.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.