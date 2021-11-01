Asheboro woman wins $2M top prize from $20 scratch-off

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Claudia Sosa-Mondragon, of Asheboro, scratched off a $20 ticket and took home the $2 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Sosa-Mondragon bought her Ultimate 7’s ticket from the Ready Mart on North Broad Street in Seagrove.

She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

She had the option of taking the $2 million as an annuity of $100,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

She chose the lump sum of $1.2 million.

After the required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $849,006.

