FRANKLINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An Ashboro woman died on Friday after a vehicle she was driving went off the road and hit a tree, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.

At 7:48 p.m., troopers responded when they were told about a crash on Clark Avenue near Allred Street in Randolph County.

Kaslyn Marie Switzer, 24, of Asheboro, was going east on Clark Avenue in a 2014 Toyota.

Switzer traveled off the road to the right and hit a tree.

She suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Greensboro.

Later on Friday evening, investigators were told Switzer had died.

Investigators do not believe that speed or impairment contributed to the crash and are uncertain as to why Switzer went off the road.

Clark Avenue near Allred Street was closed for around two hours during the investigation.

Troopers cleared the scene at 9:38 p.m.

The crash investigation is ongoing.