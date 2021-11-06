Asheboro woman celebrates her 100th birthday with family, friends

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday with her family and friends.

Kathryn Taylor was born on Nov. 3, 1921, in Sidney, Ohio. She was the 4th of 7 children her parents raised in Springfield, Ohio.

Kathryn spent time working in her family’s candy business and worked as a civilian employee at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn, Ohio while raising two children.

After retiring with her husband, she moved to Cape Coral, Florida. Kathryn then relocated to Asheboro in 2019 to live with her son and daughter-in-law.