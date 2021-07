ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Asheboro Police were called to the 1200 block of Uwharrie Street around 3 p.m. Sunday for an “unknown medical call”.

When they arrived, they found a man lying on his back in the back yard of the residence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and later identified as Verlin Lynn Powers, 29, of Thomasville.

If you have any information about this death, contact Asheboro Police Department at (336) 626-1300.