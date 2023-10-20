ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro woman is putting out a warning after she saw a man staring at women and touching himself inside a store. It happened Thursday night at the Dollar General on Zoo Parkway.

“You don’t think it happens in your community, but it does … so we just need to be aware anywhere we go,” Ashely Graham said.

She was stocking shelves when she felt someone staring at her.

“I just kept feeling really uncomfortable. Every aisle that I would go on, he would somehow happen to be on that aisle,” Graham said. “Eventually, I saw him on the other side of the aisle looking through the holes at me, so that was it for me.”

She went to the wait by the cashier. After about an hour, she says the man bought a pack of condoms, paid in cash and left the store.

“I went to run the camera back, and that’s when I see what he was really doing in there, so I immediately started screaming, ‘Call the police,’” she said.

In the video, there is a man staring at different women in the store with items in one hand and the other hand down his pants.

“I feel like I was in the position of a chihuahua, and there is a pit bull, and you are scared. You don’t know what he is going to do. Honestly, I thought he was going to grab me. That is how hard he was staring at me,” Graham said.

Graham says she doesn’t want anyone else to feel so afraid.

“There is no way to wrap your head around it. There is no way to make it OK. People like this should be arrested,” she said.

Asheboro police are working to identify the man.