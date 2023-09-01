ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — In the U.S, more than 1 million people have died from a drug overdose since 1999 according to the CDC.

On Thursday, people met in front of Keaton’s Place in Downtown Asheboro in honor of National Overdose Day to honor lives lost to overdoses.

Teresa and Chris Lineberrier tell FOX8 they lost their son, Justin Dalton, on Memorial Day in 2022.

They found him in the backyard of their home after he overdosed on Fentanyl, a demon Chris says his son battled for years.

“He was a great person whenever he wasn’t on nothing. He just couldn’t kick the habit,” Lineberrier said.

Chris says vigils like this give him and his wife clarity, peace and a safe space being surrounded by other people who attempted to save their loved one.

Susan Hunt unfortunately knows the pain of losing someone in this way.

Her son, Keaton, overdosed on fentanyl which is why in 2021 she opened the nonprofit Keaton’s Place.

Susan didn’t want anyone to struggle to find a place to get help.

“We’re a recovery resource center. Everything is free,” Hunt said. “We just kind of go on that walk with you. To try to find rehab. To try to find sober living.”

On the lawn, 786 purple flags were placed to honor people who overdosed in Randolph County in 2022. 18 white flags were also placed to represent overdose deaths.

At the end of the vigil, the Lineberriers were surprised with a plaque of their son to hang up on a wall outside a garden that honors the lives of others who lost their lives to drugs.

Since Keaton’s Place opened in 2021, 500 people have reached out for help.