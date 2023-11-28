RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro man was charged on Tuesday with possession of a machine gun, according to United States Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina Sandra J. Hairston.

According to publicly filed court documents, Keandre Baretta Legrand, 23, of Randolph County, was charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to an incident on Sept. 13, 2022.

If convicted, Legrand faces a maximum term of 15 years of imprisonment, a fine not to exceed $250,000 or both.

In addition to a possible prison sentence, Legrand will be ordered to forfeit a gun and ammunition.

The case is being investigated by the Asheboro Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and is being prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Mary Ann Courtney.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is a program that sets out to reduce violent crime and gun violence and to make North Carolina neighborhoods safer for everyone.