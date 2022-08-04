ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was taken to the hospital, and a man accused of assaulting her faces multiple charges, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On July 25, Randolph County deputies responded to Oakland Avenue in Asheboro, when they were told about a reported possible burglary in progress.

While on the way to Oakland Avenue, further calls came in about a female victim covered in blood.

Arriving deputies found a female victim who had been assaulted, the release says.

The assailant, who was identified as Donovan Cequan Brower, 31, Asheboro, was not at the scene when deputies arrived.

Additional deputies found Brower a few houses away and detained him.

Randolph County EMS responded to evaluate the victim, and she was taken to the hospital. Brower was also taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

A warrant for arrest was sought through the magistrate, who found probable cause for the charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor assault on a female.

On Thursday Brower was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center. He was denied a bond on the new charges since they were domestic in nature.

He was also served an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear in which he was issued a $1,000 bond.