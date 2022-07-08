ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following an altercation that left two men with gunshot wounds to the back, according to the Asheboro Police Department.

On Thursday, officers came to the 800 block of Franks Street at around 7:57 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found two men that had both been shot in the back and over 24 spent shell casings.

EMS took them both to an out-of-county hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Investigators say that some kind of altercation occurred between people in the yard of a home on Franks Street and people in a slowly-passing vehicle. A short time later, the vehicle would return to the home. Then someone got out and began to open fire with a pistol.

Very shortly after the shooting, an NC State Trooper pulled over a speeding vehicle on US-64 driven by Kalil Jabri Cuthrell, 23.

The trooper says that Cuthrell was in possession of a felony amount of marijuana and a handgun that had recently been fired.

Following a brief investigation, Cuthrell is now charged with the following:

Two counts of attempted murder

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Felony possession of a schedule VI substance (marijuana)

Possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

Maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance

Cuthrell was given a bond of $10,000 for the drug offenses, however, he has been given no bond for the two counts of attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kallam at (336) 626-1300, ext. 317.