(Photo courtesy Allison Simpson)

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who fled the scene after striking a cyclist while he was on a bike ride with his family in Durham on July 10 has been apprehended in Asheboro, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Matthew Simpson was struck by Omari Newsome, who was driving a gray or silver 2011-2014 Volkswagen Jetta in the 2300 block of Guess Road.

Newsome, 33, fled the scene after local surveillance photos showed him pulling the bike out of the vehicle’s front end.

Simpson, 40, initially survived the strike and was taken to a hospital, but succumbed to his injuries on July 15.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said its Criminal Analysis and Apprehension Team (CAAT) located Newsome in Randolph County Wednesday morning at a residence. He has been taken into custody by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Simpson is currently facing the following charges:

Felony Hit and Run;

Felony Conspiracy;

Felony Death by Motor Vehicle.