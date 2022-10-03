ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro man was arrested on Wednesday and is accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the DCSO Criminal Investigations Division began investigating on Sept. 28 when they were told about the statutory rape of a 12-year-old.

Detectives identified the suspect as Jorge Gonzalez Moreno Jr., 22, of Asheboro, and executed a search warrant at his home the same day.

After the search was concluded, Moreno was placed under arrest and charged with:

two counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult

two counts of a statutory sex offense

second-degree child exploitation

disseminating harmful material to minors

Moreno is in the Davidson County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.