ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro husband and wife duo who play Christian music are hoping to win a competition called “The Opening Act.”

Brittnee and Doyle Hinkle submitted a video of their music, and judges selected them to advance. Now, if they advance or not is up to online voting. If they win, they advance to play at a concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angels.

To get to the Hollywood Bowl Concert, they rely on getting votes.

On Thursday, they find out if they advance to the next round of the competition. The winner will be announced next month. You can vote here.