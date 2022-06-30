ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County veteran who was injured in the line of duty in Iraq will soon be getting a new house.

The nonprofit Homes For Our Troops will build a specially adapted home for Army Specialist Joshua Craven on Saturday, July 9, according to a HFOT news release.

The event will be held at Pinewood Country Club located at 247 Pinewood Road in Asheboro at 10 a.m. Check-in is at 9:30 a.m., and the public is welcome to attend.

Craven was 22 when he went on his first deployment to Iraq as a military police officer with the Third Brigade, Third Infantry Division, in 2009.

Toward the end of the tour, on Aug. 4, 2010, Craven was driving the lead vehicle in a convoy when an explosive detonated on the driver’s side door of the vehicle.

Craven lost his left leg and sustained severe damage to his right leg with paralysis below the knee.

The home being built for him will feature more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops.

The home will also alleviate the mobility and safety issues associated with a traditional home, including navigating a wheelchair through narrow hallways or over thresholds or reaching for cabinets that are too high.