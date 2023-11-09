ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Asheboro Fire Department needs to expand.

The team is planning to expand its services by bringing a new third fire station to the area.

The team wants to respond to calls faster in this area, and the south side of Asheboro is growing significantly.

“We seek to respond five minutes or less on all incidents in the city of Asheboro,” Asheboro Fire Department Fire Chief Willie Summers said.

That’s the goal of the Asheboro Fire Department as more people move into the city and more housing developments are popping up on the south side.

To keep up with growth, the team needs a new fire station.

“In 2021, we responded to approximately 3,400 calls for service. In 2022, we responded to 5,045 calls for service. 2023, we are on pace to equal or surpass 22 call volume,” Summers said.

The Asheboro City Council approved 3.2 acres of land off of Zoo Parkway and Crestview Church Road where the department can rent and plan a new third fire station and an emergency operation center.

A $3 million federal grant from FEMA will go towards this project.

“The last station that we built in the city of Asheboro was in 1971 and 72, respectively. Since that time, we have seen a tremendous growth in our population. It’s an exciting moment for us, and we’re looking forward to it,” Summers said.

The project is still in its early stages of planning.

The fire department plans to meet with an architect next week to go over development and cost.