Asheboro firefighter dies after ‘hard-fought battle’ with COVID-19

Battalion Chief Chris Hoover (Courtesy of Tabernacle Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)
Battalion Chief Chris Hoover (Courtesy of Tabernacle Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — Triad firefighters are mourning the loss of Battalion Chief Chris Hoover, according to the Asheboro Fire Department.

On Saturday, the Asheboro Fire Department announced that Hoover died of COVID-19.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Battalion Chief Chris Hoover after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19,” the fire department said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hoover family.”

Tabernacle Volunteer Fire Department extended their condolences on Facebook, writing, “Please keep the Hoover family, Tabernacle FD and Asheboro Fire in your thoughts and prayers in the upcoming days. Chris Hoover was a big impact at Tabernacle Fire and the Tabernacle Community.”

The post on Facebook sparked an outpouring of support from the community with many extending prayers.

Hoover had been in the hospital since Nov. 24, according to a post shared by the Asheboro Fire Department.

In a Dec. 6 Facebook post, Tabernacle Volunteer Fire Department wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Asheboro Fire Department, Battalion Chief Chris Hoover and the Hoover Family. Chief Hoover is very sick, and our thoughts and prayers are for healing and recovery. #HOOVERSTRONG”

In the days leading up to Hoover’s death, the fire department had been raising money for Hoover’s family by selling hoodies with the words “#HooverStrong” on the back.

