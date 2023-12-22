ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro business owner is sharing what led to a shooting that injured two of his employees, one of whom is his son.

A traumatic experience that unfolded in a matter of minutes.

Sydney Lowe says that while running Lowe Body and Glass Shop in Asheboro on Wednesday afternoon, a customer became agitated about a problem with his car and an argument erupted outside.

Sydney says his coworker Michael Thomas and son Jeffery Lowe rolled up in a tow truck to help de-escalate the situation when the customer opened fire.

“The bullet entered Jeff’s left thigh, exited the left thigh. Entered the right thigh, exited the right thigh and then entered lower calf and exited his lower calf. One shot went through both guys,” Sydney said.

Sydney says Jeffery ran through the parking lot and across Fayetteville Street to get help while Sydney called 911.

When officers arrived on the scene they arrested 23-year-old Marshall Ragsdale. He is being charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Jeffery and Thomas were taken to the hospital and Sydney is running the business while they’re recovering.

“I’ve never been in any type of situation like this. Not even remotely close to this at all,” Sydney said.

With Christmas just a few days away Sydney says he’s counting his blessings.

“It’s a miracle that they’re both even alive today. We’re so thankful,” Sydney said.

Sydney says that his son and Thomas are recovering at home now.