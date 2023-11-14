ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One Randolph County community leader said housing backlogs are forcing some people to live on the streets.

The Community Navigator Program with Randolph County Public Libraries works to find different resources, including housing for those in need.

Lately, the team is having trouble finding housing.

The biggest problem is while some people are on a waiting list for housing, these people have nowhere to go while they wait.

“They literally on the street either in a homeless camp, in their vehicles,” Community Navigator Lead Angi Polito said.

Polito is with the Community Navigator Program and works closely with people facing homelessness in Randolph County.

Part of her job is finding housing for folks. Lately, she can’t find housing available because of full shelters and high rent prices.

“It breaks my heart every day to have to tell moms that call me that are crying because if they don’t pay the rent by Friday, they’re going to be on the street,” Polito said.

Polito said many people are put on a waiting list, and from there, it could take years to get approved because of the high demand.

“20 vouchers for this month, but then there’s only five available units for those 20 people to try to get. So that creates even more people that are without housing,” Polito said.

Her hope is to get city and county leaders to work together to solve this issue.

She wants to bring more temporary housing to the area to keep people off the street and address other help these people may need.

“It could be a step in a starting place for them to work on getting some of the treatment that they need … then hopefully finding housing and being able to get back into society,” Polito said.

Polito spoke with Randolph County and Asheboro city leaders in August about the situation. Since then, she says everything seems to be put on hold.