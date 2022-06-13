ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A police officer has resigned after being charged with a DWI.

According to Asheboro Police, M’Leigha Tashona Brown was stopped in the early morning hours of May 27 for suspicion of DWI while driving on US 64, east of the Asheboro city limits.

Brown was arrested and charged by the NC State Highway Patrol with driving while impaired.

Brown resigned from the Asheboro Police Department that same day. She had worked there from November of 2019 until her resignation on May 27.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.