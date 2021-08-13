Asheboro City Schools to require masks for students and staff for the 2021-2022 school year

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) -- A man who was a former Mercer County teacher and coach was arrested in North Carolina for allegedly sending nude images of himself to minors.

On Jun 19, 2021, Detective-Sergeant Steven Sommers, with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department received a complaint from an underage girl in regards to the incident. The minor told officers that around June 2020, James Stehlin Jr. had added her and multiple friends on both Snapchat and Facebook.