Asheboro City Schools to require masks for students and staff for the 2021-2022 school year

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Students and staff will start the school years at Asheboro City School wearing masks.
The Asheboro City Board of Education voted for the mandate Thursday night.
A statement posted to their website stated:
In the last year, we have heard loud and clear from our families that school is where our children need to be, not only for the instruction, but also for the very important role school plays in their social, emotional, and mental health. In order for this to happen and to avoid school or classroom shutdowns, it’s imperative every student and staff member wears a mask in our school buildings for the foreseeable future. While we recognize this may be an unpopular decision, we believe it is necessary for our students to be in our classrooms five days a week.
There is more information including a toolkit on their website.
In ACS, we are ready for things to get “back to normal.” We also understand that we are not there yet. With mandated mask requirements, we believe we will be as close to normal as possible. And, while this is how we are starting the 2021-2022 school year, we have great hope that when the time comes we will be able to loosen these restrictions.