ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The days of standing out at the bus stop and wondering when the bus will get there are over in Asheboro.

Asheboro City Schools is rolling out the Here Comes the Bus app to track where your students’ bus is located.

It’s very simple to use. You download the app, create an account and type in your district’s code. Then you set up a profile for your student. Wednesday was the first day of the program and more than 300 parents have already signed up.

“We wanted to ensure our families and parents had peace of mind when their students were with us, and so that includes when they’re being picked up in the early mornings and when they’re being dropped off in the afternoons,” said Gayle Higgs, director of support services for Asheboro City Schools.

About 1,800 students enrolled in Asheboro City Schools ride the bus every day. The district’s 38 buses are equipped with GPS tracking, which parents and guardians now have access to.

Those who are signed up for the app are able to see when their student’s bus is arriving late or arriving early.

“When the temperatures drop or when we have a rainy day or some weather happening, we want to ensure the safety of our students and also ensure that they’re not outside for longer than they need to be,” said Higgs.

You can even set it up to get a notification when the bus gets close to your home.

“It could be that when it enters 1/4 mile from their house, they’re able to see that the bus is there,” said Higgs.

Parents FOX8 talked with said it’s already been a help to them, saving time and worry.

“This allows for our families to be able to even save that phone call to the schools or to the transportation department, and be able to see oh the bus is just moving a little slower than normal,” said Higgs.

District leaders want to emphasize the security of the app. Only people who have bus riders enrolled in the district will have access to these locations.