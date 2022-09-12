ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Asheboro City Council members are starting a new conversation about one of the few remaining Confederate monuments in the Piedmont Triad.

The council passed a resolution showing support for the removal of the statue that sits outside the old Randolph County Courthouse in Asheboro. Ultimately, the city council does not have a say in whether or not this statue stays or goes. But Mayor Pro Tem Walker Moffitt said the conversation has to start somewhere, and that’s why he’s stepping up.

“I think most everyone can grasp that there’s many sides to most stories, and I’m not taking a side either way in this,” Moffitt said. “I think that time has come that it’s just an inappropriate monument for our current form of government.”

The centuries-old Confederate monument in the middle of court square has been the center of controversy for years.

“It’s very complex,” Moffitt said. “Very emotional. Very meaningful to everyone involved.”

Moffitt would like to put the debate to rest. He led the effort to pass a resolution supporting the relocation of the statue.

“Nobody’s asking for it to be torn down, replaced, dishonored in any way,” he said. “They feel like it should be relocated to a place of more neutrality perhaps. And I support that.”

In the resolution, the Asheboro City Council mentions the safety concerns created by the monument and how it could prevent businesses from wanting to come to the city in the future.

This step by the city council comes after county commissioners unanimously voted back in March to keep the monument where it is.

“Why keep it where we have to go by it when we want to deal with our county government,” said Chip Foust, president of the Asheboro Randolph County NAACP. “It doesn’t make sense.”

Foust has been a big part of the effort to relocate the statue. He thinks the council’s resolution is a move in the right direction.

“For the city to come out and say this is a conversation that this county needs to have, this is something that needs to be addressed…that’s very uplifting,” he said.

He and Moffitt agree that the statue should not be destroyed, just moved somewhere else.

“A private park, a city cemetery, something neutral would be a great place for all parties to hopefully be if not happy, at least accepting,” Moffitt said.

Moffitt told FOX8 he hopes the resolution will spark a discussion between county commissioners, community members and state leaders, who will have the final say on the fate of this statue.

In North Carolina, there is a law in place that protects Confederate monuments.