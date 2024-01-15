DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Students had the day off from school on Monday, but for kids in Davidson county, it wasn’t a day off from learning.

85 elementary and middle school students submitted art pieces to a children’s gallery in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, combining history with art expression.

Students like Angel Brito, 12, read Dr. King’s famous speech and took what they learned and turned it into art.

“I made them a silhouette because it doesn’t matter what they look like. It just matters that they’re holding hands, and they’re friends,” Brito said.

In Davidson County, students were proud of their art pieces, and older members of the community were proud of them.

One collage stood out in particular, depicting black and white faces and the words “love wins.”

“Even though you are talking about something 50 years ago, there are so many things that are worth us coming out here, and I am glad to see the schools and participation of the kids in all colors in doing this,” said Chris McCullough, of Lexington.

The scars of the past are still painful memories.

“I remember as a little girl, going through restaurants, having to go in through the back and asking my mom, ‘Why?’” Toni McCullough said.

Charles and his wife Toni said if we fail to remember our past, we are doomed to repeat it.

“If we keep teaching them and telling them the way my dad and granddad did for me then we will keep this dream alive,” he said.

And in Davidson county, they’ve learned through art.

“My artwork is about all the colors of the world, all the colors of skin,” said a first-grader.

The contest was sponsored by Arts Davidson County, NC Arts council, Black Butterfly Network-Lex, Food Lion Feeds and Walmart Community Foundation.

It was organized by Anything for Our Youth Group and both Race Unification Committee, and Lexington’s First Presbyterian Church provided refreshments at the gallery Monday.

The winning pieces will stay on display through February.